The Global Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market is expected to grow by $10648.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.46% during the forecast period

82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.46% during the forecast period. Our report on the media asset management (MAM) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based media asset management solutions, increased use of media asset management solutions across the media and entertainment industry, and the increasing need to comply with asset management standards.



The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Type

• Small

• medium size enterprise

• Large enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of analytics to manage media assets as one of the prime reasons driving the media asset management (MAM) solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in mobility solutions and the rising use of integrated media asset management solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading media asset management (MAM) solutions market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Arvato Systems GmbH, Bynder BV, Cloudinary Ltd., Dalet SA, Danaher Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Etere Pte Ltd., Evolphin Software Inc., Imagen Ltd., MerlinOne Inc., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Prime Focus Ltd., Publitio doo, Ross Video Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Video Stream Networks SL, International Business Machines Corp., and MediaValet Inc. Also, the media asset management (MAM) solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

