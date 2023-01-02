New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949087/?utm_source=GNW

57 million during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 23.58% during the forecast period. Our report on the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in digitalization and automation within industries, the emergence of industry 4.0, and the growing adoption of smart sensors.



The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hand worn wearables

• Head-mounted wearables

• Smart eyewear



By End-user

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising focus on increasing battery life as one of the prime reasons driving the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in real-time data monitoring for predictive analytics in industries and the use of smart wearables for training purposes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market covers the following areas:

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market sizing

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market forecast

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market vendors that include EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu General Ltd., Generalscan, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Iristick NV, Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, RealWear Inc., SAP SE, Seiko Epson Corp., ThirdEye Gen Inc., Vuzix Corp., WESTUNITIS Co. Ltd., Workaround GmbH, WORKERBASE GmbH, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



