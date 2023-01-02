The Global Anesthesia Devices Market is expected to grow by $3340.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773811/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the anesthesia devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology.



The anesthesia devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anesthesia delivery machines

• Anesthesia monitors

• Anesthesia vaporizers

• Anesthesia disposables



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory service centers

• Clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of anesthesia machines with hospital information management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the anesthesia devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for disposable anesthesia devices and the increasing marketing strategies of vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the anesthesia devices market covers the following areas:

• Anesthesia devices market sizing

• Anesthesia devices market forecast

• Anesthesia devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anesthesia devices market vendors that include Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd, BPL Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB., Intersurgical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Support Systems, Medline Industries LP, Medtech Devices, Medtronic Plc, OSI Systems Inc., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Smiths Group Plc, Vyaire Medical Inc., and Teleflex Inc. Also, the anesthesia devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

