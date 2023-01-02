The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow by $48.06 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666388/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional food ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for functional food ingredients from the probiotics segment, a wide range of applications, and rising health awareness.



The functional food ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Probiotics and prebiotics

• Proteins and amino acid

• Dietary fibers

• Vitamins and minerals

• Others



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth of packaged food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the functional food ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for food containing omega-3 fatty acids and an increase in the use of natural ingredients and botanicals in functional drinks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the functional food ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Functional food ingredients market sizing

• Functional food ingredients market forecast

• Functional food ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional food ingredients market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMCO Proteins, American International Chemical LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, Bio Botanica Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. Also, the functional food ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

