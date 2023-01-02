New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruits and Vegetables Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05466929/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the fruits and vegetable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, and the influence of blogs and digital media on fruit and vegetable consumption.



The fruits and vegetable market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Fresh

• Processed

• Frozen



By Product

• Vegetables

• Fruits



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetable products as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetable market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in veganism and increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fruits and vegetable market covers the following areas:

• Fruits and vegetable market sizing

• Fruits and vegetable market forecast

• Fruits and vegetable market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables market vendors that include Batory Foods, BelOrta CV, Berry Gardens Ltd., Buhler AG, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Emona Co. Ltd., Fresgarrido SL, Fruitable Fresh Sdn bhd, GEA Group AG, Global Fresh Trading Fze, Goknur Gida Merkez, Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Keelings, Mirak Group, Naturipe Farms LLC, and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc. Also, the fruits and vegetables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

