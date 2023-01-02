The Global Shipbroking Market is expected to grow by $244.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shipbroking Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394531/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the shipbroking market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for key value addition in the shipping process, growth in the global economy, and increased demand for seaborne trade.



The shipbroking market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bulker

• Tanker

• Others



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the implementation of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the shipbroking market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances leading to carrier consolidation and volatility in crude oil prices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the shipbroking market covers the following areas:

• Shipbroking market sizing

• Shipbroking market forecast

• Shipbroking market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shipbroking market vendors that include AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp., Aries Shipbroking (Asia) Pte Ltd., Braemar Shipping Services Plc, BRS Group, Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Clarkson PLC, E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., Fearnleys AS, Galbraiths Ltd., Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd., INTEROCEAN, Lorentzen and Stemoco AS, Maersk Broker KS, Maritime London Ltd., McQuilling Partners Inc., Poten and Partners Inc., Seacore Shipbrokers Ltd., SHIPLINKS, Simpson Spence Young Ltd., and SPI Marine (UK) Ltd. Also, the shipbroking market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



