Regarding signing of the contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state owned light oil products

On 30 December 2022 AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) and public institution Lithuanian Energy Agency (hereinafter, the Agency) has signed a contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state-owned light oil products (diesel fuel and petrol) in Company’s Subačius oil terminal. This contract came into force on 1st of January 2023 and is valid for the period of 10 (ten) years.

The initial price for the product storage and other terminal services related to accumulation and administration services amount to 37 728 000,00 EUR (excluding the VAT) for the period of validity of the contract. The Agency ensures the storage and accumulation of state oil product reserves in the Company’s Subačius oil terminal by this contract.

Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer, +370 46 391 772