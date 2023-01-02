The Global Automotive Engine Sensors Market is expected to grow by $6277.47 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377635/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive engine sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety, increasing demand for Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) sensors due to advancements in manufacturing technology, and stringent government regulations on emission control.



The automotive engine sensors market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Product

• Process sensors

• Position sensors



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in mems packaging techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for pressure sensors to boost the overall market for engine sensors globally and increasing demand for ceramic capacitive pressure sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive engine sensors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive engine sensors market sizing

• Automotive engine sensors market forecast

• Automotive engine sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive engine sensors market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., Aptiv PLC, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Dorman Products Inc., DRiV Inc., Electricfil SA., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Spectra Premium Industries Inc., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Walker Products Inc. Also, the automotive engine sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

