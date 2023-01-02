The Global Window Films Market is expected to grow by $3,102.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Window Films Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303737/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the window films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for automobiles, growing demand for green buildings, and growing urbanization in APAC.



The window films market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sun-control

• Decorative

• Safety and Security

• Privacy



By Application

• Automotive

• Residential

• Commercial

• Marine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for biodegradable window films as one of the prime reasons driving the window film market growth during the next few years. Also, demand from laboratories and commercial spaces and the development of carbon-ceramic automotive films will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the window films market covers the following areas:

• Window films market sizing

• Window films market forecast

• Window films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading window films market vendors that include 3M Co., ADS Window Films Ltd., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Erickson International LLC, FILMTACK Pte. Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS Co., Johnson Window Films Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., LINTEC Corp., Maxpro Window Films, MiraTint LLC, NEXFIL Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rayno Window Film, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the window films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

