The Global Juicer Market is expected to grow by $2346.13 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period

Our report on the juicer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, rise in number of juice bars, and rise in discretionary income of consumers.



The juicer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Centrifugal juicer

• Masticating juicer

• Triturating juicer



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient and lightweight juicers as one of the prime reasons driving the juicer market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of smart juicers and increasing online retail sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the juicer market covers the following areas:

• Juicer market sizing

• Juicer market forecast

• Juicer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading juicer market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, DeLonghi Spa, Donlim, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hurom America Inc., Joyoung Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Omega Juicers, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SEB SA Co., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., and TTK Prestige Ltd. Also, the juicer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

