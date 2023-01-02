NOTICE ON CONCLUDED LEASE AGREEMENT

English Lithuanian

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer would like to inform you that on 2 January the lease agreement with Royal Russel School Vilnius UAB (legal entity code 305626096, registered address at Šaltinių str. 12, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania) was concluded and entered into force. Under this lease agreement Royal Russel School Vilnius UAB leased 18,082 sq.m at the building complex developed at Vasario 16 str. 1, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt