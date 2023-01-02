UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” publishes its NAV for December 2022

English Lithuanian

At the end of December 2022, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” including success fee-accrual increased to EUR 103,538,263 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of September 2022, which amounted to EUR 91,966,667. The share price including success fee-accrual increased to EUR 1.8865 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of September 2022, amounted to EUR 1.7579. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual increased to 16.51% compared to the previously announced IRR of September 2022, which amounted to 13.18%.

At the end of December 2022, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 106,042,079 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of September 2022, which amounted to EUR 93,166,616. The share price excluding the success fee accrual increased to EUR 1.9321 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of September 2022, which amounted to EUR 1.7808. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual increased to 18.57% compared to the previously announced IRR of September 2022, which amounted to 14.46%.

Contact person for further information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Manager of the Investment Company

tomas.milasauskas@lordslb.lt