The Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market is expected to grow by $701.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273077/?utm_source=GNW

11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. Our report on the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of IR sensors, an increase in demand for long-wave infrared (LWIR), medium-wave infrared(MWIR) cameras and sensors, and the shift toward discretionary spending.



The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• IR cameras and sensors

• Remotes



By Application

• Thermal heating

• Sensing monitoring and detection

• Imaging

• Data transmission

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IR cores into smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in autonomous vehicles and preference for integrated computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4iISR) environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market covers the following areas:

• Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market sizing

• Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market forecast

• Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market vendors that include ams AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fluke Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PI Manufacturing Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Ushio Inc., VIGO System SA, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________