The Global Automotive Wrap Films Market is expected to grow by $6328.5 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive wrap films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advertisements on automotive wrap films that help capture audience attention, significant cost reduction in comparison to re-spraying and traditional advertising, and automotive wrap films increasing the resale value of automobiles.



The automotive wrap films market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light-duty vehicles

• Medium-duty vehicles

• Heavy-duty vehicles



By Type

• Cast film

• Calendered film



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of motorsports as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wrap films market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of car wrap simulation apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive wrap films market covers the following areas:

• Automotive wrap films market sizing

• Automotive wrap films market forecast

• Automotive wrap films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive wrap films market vendors that include 3M Co., A.P.A. Spa, ACI Dynamix, ADS Window Films Ltd., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Exotic Vehicle Wraps, FILMTACK Pte. Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS Co., Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rayno Window Film, VViViD Vinyl Inc., and FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH and Co. Vertriebs KG. Also, the automotive wrap films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

