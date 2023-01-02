The Global Crushing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $488.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crushing Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136814/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the crushing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of artificial sand for construction work, rising demand for housing projects globally, and stability in crude oil prices.



The crushing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Jaw crushers

• Roller crushers

• Cone crushers

• Others



By End-user

• Mining

• Quarrying

• Recycling

• Construction and infrastructure

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for crushing equipment with less carbon emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the crushing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of IoT and automation of crushing equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the crushing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Crushing equipment market sizing

• Crushing equipment market forecast

• Crushing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crushing equipment market vendors that include Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Mining Corp., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd.. Also, the crushing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________