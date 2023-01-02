New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agar Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114949/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for dairy products, wide use in combination with pectin for confectionery products, and a focus on increasing production capabilities.



The agar market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Powders

• Flakes

• Sheets



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the agar market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for vegetarian and vegan foods and new product development and applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the agar market covers the following areas:

• Agar market sizing

• Agar market forecast

• Agar market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agar market vendors that include AgarGel, Agramex SA de CV, Ases Chemical Works, B&V Srl, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Hispanagar S A, INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA, Ingredion Inc., Merck KGaA, Meron Group, MSC Co. Ltd., Myeong Shin Agar-Agar Co. Ltd., Neogen Corp., New Zealand Manuka Group, Orient Resources Co., PT. Agar Swallow, PT. Agarindo Bogatama, PT Surya Indoalgas, SETEXAM SA, and Titan Biotech Ltd.. Also, the agar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

