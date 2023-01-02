The Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market is expected to grow by $2126.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112257/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile robot platforms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changes in global labor force, miniaturization of sensors, and technological advances in mobile robot platforms.



The mobile robot platforms market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By End-user

• Logistics and warehousing

• Manufacturing industries

• Agriculture and mining

• Medical and healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile robot platforms market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of data analytics and improvements in machine vision systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile robot platforms market covers the following areas:

• Mobile robot platforms market sizing

• Mobile robot platforms market forecast

• Mobile robot platforms market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile robot platforms market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BlueBotics SA, Boston Dynamics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dematic Group, Irobot Corp., KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Mekatronix, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, OMRON Corp, Robotnik Automation SLL, ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the mobile robot platforms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112257/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________