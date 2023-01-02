The Global Antibiotics Market is expected to grow by $17066.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibiotics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112211/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the antibiotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment, and special regulatory designations.



The antibiotics market is segmented as below:

By Route Of Administration

• Intravenous

• Oral

• Others



By Product

• Broad-spectrum antibiotics

• Narrow-spectrum antibiotics



By Geographical Landscape

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as one of the prime reasons driving the antibiotics market growth during the next few years. Also, the presence of patient assistance programs (PAPS) and increased federal and institutional funding for antibiotic research will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the antibiotics market covers the following areas:

• Antibiotics market sizing

• Antibiotics market forecast

• Antibiotics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antibiotics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Flynn Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the antibiotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





