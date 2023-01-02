2023 no 2 – Publication of request to delist Sanistål's shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

English Danish

Aalborg, 2 January 2023

With reference to company announcement no. 1/2023 in which Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell") announced its decision to exercise its right to carry out a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål") pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Sanistål's board of directors has today, upon request from Ahlsell, decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to have Sanistål's shares (ISIN DK0010245661) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed as soon as possible. The last day of trading is expected to be 30 January 2023, being the last business day within the four-week compulsory acquisition period.

Further information

Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding, may be contacted through Pia Kristensen, head of communications at Sanistål, tel. +45 9630 6000, mobile +45 4117 8617.

This message has been prepared in both English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Danish versions, the Danish version shall prevail.