Rheology Modifiers Market is estimated to be US$ 14.3 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rheology modifiers are the study of flow or deformation of materials which is subjected to stress.Rheology modifiers are vital additives that are used in coatings and ink. Rheology measurement helps in allowing to study the structure flow property relation and flow behavior of all materials. In paints & coatings rheology helps in examining the behavior of flow & deformation properties during film formation, storage, application, and manufacturing process. To control dewatering rate of coating colors rheology modifiers are used. Numerous properties of final system which depends on rheology includes, opacity, adhesion, flow & leveling, film thickness, brush ability and sag resistance. In rheological measurements stress is related to measurement of force which is required for deformation of material and strain rate is related to measurement of deformation. Mechanical rheological behavior of fluid is determined by analyzing flow behavior which includes, shear thickening, shear thinning and Newtonian. Rheology modifiers are used in cosmetics for analyzing non-Newtonian fluids with complex nanostructures. Common uses of rheology in cosmetic sector includes, yield point measurement for quality control in labs, single point measurement of material viscosity during production process, and for investigation of new formulas & products used in research and development. Cosmetic manufacturers use wide range of rheology instruments like handheld spindle viscometers which is simple & records single rotational measurements at single rotational speed. Benchtop spindle viscometers are used for handling more complicated rheological behavior. In cosmetic companies rheometers are often used for measuring numerous possible viscosities, ensuring extensive flexibility, and reliable characterization for various range of samples. Natural rheology modifiers are used in personal care products. Rheology modifiers act as a thickener and increase the viscosity to enhance the quality in formulation. Natural rheology modifiers are alginates, xanthan gum, pectin, cationic polysaccharides and carrageenan. Synthetic rheology modifiers are polyvinyl alcohol and modified ethoxylated urethane which are accepted in paper coating industries. Modified ethoxylated urethane are widely used in waterborne systems as rheology additives for various applications like ink, emulsions and coatings. However, rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products has fueled the rheology modifiers market growth.

In April 2021, Polygal AG & Clariant partnership has extended natural rheology modifier options for personal care formulators to access high-performing natural & readily biodegradable solutions for sensory and rheology modification. This new partnership will combine Polygal’s expertise in plant-derived hydrocolloids with Clariant’s deep technological innovation & formulation in personal care to develop superior natural rheology modifiers with good biodegradability and smaller carbon footprint.

In June 2021, BASF has expanded biopolymer portfolio with COSMOS approved rheology modifier ‘Hydagen Clean’. High quality bio polymer has enable the creation of eco-friendly formulation based on konjac gum and suitable for body care, face care and styling products which provides pleasant sensory profiles.

In December 2020, Troy Corporation has launched two new advanced rheology modifiers – Troythix 200X and 220B for non-aqueous systems. Newly launched product is used in pigmented systems which need boost in anti-settling & sag resistance without any notable change in mid-shear viscosity profile. Newly launched additives help in preventing hard caking of pigments & resist the seeding.

In May 2019, Ashland has launched the new ‘Aquaflow NMS-460E’ rheology modifier which is non-ionic synthetic associative thickener. Newly launched ‘Aquaflow NMS-460E’ product is designed to provide balance of stormer, viscosity together with high-shear, Newtonian behavior for exceptional brush & roll application, in paint and decorative coatings.

The key factor driving the growth of the Rheology Modifiers market is rising in paint and coating industries, and demand for cosmetic products. Urbanization has given rise in residential building & construction, transportation which has given rise in use of rheology modifiers which examine deformation & behavior of flow in paint and coatings also help in controlling shelf stability of paint. Rheology modifiers provides thickness and viscosity to cosmetic products. Wide variety of applications in Pharmaceutical, Household Products, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Building & Construction, Adhesive & Sealants, Oil & Gas, and rising demand for paint & coating industries and cosmetic products due to its excellent properties is expected to boosts the growth in rheology modifiers market over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Rheology Modifiers Market accounted for US$ 8.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 14.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The Rheology Modifiers Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Type, Rheology Modifiers Market is segmented into Organic, Inorganic.

Based on Application, Rheology Modifiers Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Household Products, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Building & Construction, Adhesive & Sealants, Oil & Gas, and others.

By Region, the Rheology Modifiers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Rheology Modifiers Market:

The prominent players operating in the Rheology Modifiers Market includes, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., N.V. Arkema, PolymerExpert, Lubrizol Corporation, Polygal AG, Clariant AG, Seppic, Troy Corporation, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Rheology Modifiers Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Organic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Inorganic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Rheology Modifiers Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Pharmaceutical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Household Products Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Paints & Coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Building & Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Adhesive & Sealants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Oil & Gas Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



