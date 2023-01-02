Luxe Lady Fit Launches: The Latest Showstopper Leggings and Sports Bras in High-End Athletic Apparel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxe Lady Fit, a high-end athletics apparel brand based in LA, just recently launched. The brand focuses on a very unique selling point that will allow it to stand out from the rest of the apparel brands in the market.

Not only is this luxury activewear brand designed for every shape and every body, but it also uses the latest in figure-enhancing fabrics to ensure that every woman looks and feels amazing in their sexy leggings and sports bras.

Another major factor that sets this brand apart is its number 1 best-selling luxury leggings made with the latest crafting technology that ensures that the encrusted diamonds on the leggings never fall off.

No matter how many times these leggings are worn, washed, or exercised in, the diamonds remain intact.

Designed for comfort, durability, versatility, and curve accentuation, LUXE LADY FIT designed the perfect leggings for a lady on the go.

Whether running errands, working out, or even going out, this brand's designs are so unique and beautiful that they can be worn just about anytime and anywhere for style and comfort.

When drawing inspiration for this brand, the founders only had one mission: to make sure the average everyday woman on the go feels her absolute best when she wears Luxe Lady Fit.

"I want every woman wearing Luxe Lady Fit to feel like the sexiest version of herself, whether she hasn't had time to hit the gym or is too busy with the kids, the minute she puts on our leggings she feels and looks amazing!" - Lydia Janco, Founder and CEO -

Luxe Lady Fit is a body-positive brand and carries sizes XS-XXXL. It is available for all women to purchase through their website.

https://www.luxeladyfit.com

Contact Information:

Lydia Janko

CEO

luxeladyfit@gmail.com

4243505425



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment