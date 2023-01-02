The Global Data Logger Market is expected to grow by $1168.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Logger Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028499/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the data logger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions, regulations to ensure the equal and safe supply of resources, and dominance of the oil and gas industry in the application segment.



The data logger market is segmented as below:

By Measurement

• Pressure

• Power

• Temperature

• Humidity

• Others



By Type

• Stand-alone systems

• Automated systems/modules



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for customized automation solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the data logger market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of micro-servers and increasing demand for data loggers with displays will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data logger market covers the following areas:

• Data logger market sizing

• Data logger market forecast

• Data logger market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data logger market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc, AiM Tech Srl, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Delphin Technology AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Delta OHM Srl, Dickson Inc, ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers (UK) Ltd., Influx Technology Ltd, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd, Larasian Ltd, McLaren Group Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the data logger market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028499/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________