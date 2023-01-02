The Global Acrylonitrile Market is expected to grow by 1251.1 thousand t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acrylonitrile Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933675/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the acrylonitrile market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for acrylonitrile from APAC, the rising demand for acrylonitrile from the automotive industry, and the rise in construction activities.



The acrylonitrile market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ABS and SAN

• Acrylic fibers

• Polyacrylamide

• Nitrile butadiene rubber

• Others



By End-user

• Electrical and electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing carbon fiber production as one of the prime reasons driving the acrylonitrile market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in acrylonitrile production processes and growing demand for personal care products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the acrylonitrile market covers the following areas:

• Acrylonitrile market sizing

• Acrylonitrile market forecast

• Acrylonitrile market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acrylonitrile market vendors that include AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Bhansali engineering polymers limited, China Petrochemical Development Corp. Ltd., Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS, PJSC LUKOIL, Polymir, Reliance Industries Ltd., S.S.B. POLYMERS and S.S.B. ENTERPRISES, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd., ShengHong petrochemical group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the acrylonitrile market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

