A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday December 27, 2022 to Friday December 30, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 227,176 3,927,894,570 26 December 2022 - - - 27 December 2022 797 15,892.9235 12,666,660 28 December 2022 777 15,822.1622 12,293,820 29 December 2022 794 15,692.8589 12,460,130 30 December 2022 725 15,615.0483 11,320,910 Total 26-30 December Friday 3,093 48,741,520 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,280 15,758.6407 51,688,341 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 46,661 693,569,549 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 233,549 4,028,324,432 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 994,702 18,083,974,366 26 December 2022 - - - 27 December 2022 3,184 16,138.4956 51,384,970 28 December 2022 3,132 16,049.5386 50,267,155 29 December 2022 3,128 15,934.8034 49,844,065 30 December 2022 2,904 15,877.0730 46,107,020 Total 26-30 December Friday 12,348 197,603,210 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,897 16,002.8454 158,380,161 Bought from the Foundation* 3,119 16,002.8220 49,912,802 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 186,090 2,825,912,521 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,020,066 18,489,870,538

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,717 A shares and 887,558 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 January 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

