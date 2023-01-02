Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday December 27, 2022 to Friday December 30, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|227,176
|3,927,894,570
|26 December 2022
|-
|-
|-
|27 December 2022
|797
|15,892.9235
|12,666,660
|28 December 2022
|777
|15,822.1622
|12,293,820
|29 December 2022
|794
|15,692.8589
|12,460,130
|30 December 2022
|725
|15,615.0483
|11,320,910
|Total 26-30 December Friday
|3,093
|48,741,520
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,280
|15,758.6407
|51,688,341
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|46,661
|693,569,549
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|233,549
|4,028,324,432
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|994,702
|18,083,974,366
|26 December 2022
|-
|-
|-
|27 December 2022
|3,184
|16,138.4956
|51,384,970
|28 December 2022
|3,132
|16,049.5386
|50,267,155
|29 December 2022
|3,128
|15,934.8034
|49,844,065
|30 December 2022
|2,904
|15,877.0730
|46,107,020
|Total 26-30 December Friday
|12,348
|197,603,210
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,897
|16,002.8454
|158,380,161
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,119
|16,002.8220
|49,912,802
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|186,090
|2,825,912,521
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,020,066
|18,489,870,538
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,717 A shares and 887,558 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 2 January 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
