The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by $125.3 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks, chatbots in AI, and increased employee productivity.



The artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By End-user

• Retail

• Banking

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in cloud-based AI services as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next few years. Also, narrow AI and alternative solutions to GPU for accelerating ai workloads will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence (AI) market sizing

• Artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast

• Artificial intelligence (AI) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Argo AI LLC, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., CognitiveScale, DataDirect Networks Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

