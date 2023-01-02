Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 23/12/2022
|551,150
|529.65
|291,914,344
|Monday, 26 December 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|Tuesday, 27 December 2022
|2,788
|523.35
|1,459,106
|Wednesday, 28 December 2022
|3,014
|521.01
|1,570,337
|Thursday, 29 December 2022
|1,346
|520.52
|700,625
|Friday, 30 December 2022
|3,154
|527.29
|1,663,073
|In the period 26/12/2022 - 30/12/2022
|10,302
|523.50
|5,393,141
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 30/12/2022
|561,452
|529.53
|297,307,485
| Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,082,176 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
The above transactions hereby finalises the share buy-back programme.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
