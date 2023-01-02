Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 23/12/2022 551,150 529.65 291,914,344 Monday, 26 December 2022 0 0.00 0 Tuesday, 27 December 2022 2,788 523.35 1,459,106 Wednesday, 28 December 2022 3,014 521.01 1,570,337 Thursday, 29 December 2022 1,346 520.52 700,625 Friday, 30 December 2022 3,154 527.29 1,663,073 In the period 26/12/2022 - 30/12/2022 10,302 523.50 5,393,141 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 30/12/2022 561,452 529.53 297,307,485 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,082,176 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.



The above transactions hereby finalises the share buy-back programme.







Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.



Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

