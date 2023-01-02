Air Purifier Market Size to Hit $26.90 Billion, Globally, by 2028 with 9.8% CAGR – Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technique [High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), Activated Carbon Filtration, Ionizer Purifiers, Others], End-User (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Geography”; The global air purifier market size is expected to grow from USD 13.97 billion in 2021 to USD 26.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Air Purifier Market Size - Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009516





Global Air Purifier Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 13.97 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 26.90 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 and 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technique, End-User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Air Purifier Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Honeywell International, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Unilever PLC; Sharp Electronics Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; LG Electronics; Panasonic Corporation; Whirlpool Corporation; Dyson; and Carrier are among the key players operating in the air purifier market.

In 2021 : Blueair—a brand owned by Unilever—launched its DustMagnet air purifier series. These air purifiers with patent-pending technology focused on attracting airborne dust before it settles on surfaces and floors. These air purifiers seamlessly blend into decor, serving as an air purifier and a piece of furniture in the home.

In 2020: Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched 'The Urban Living Series'—a new line of air purifiers in India. This air purifier feature VitaShield and AeraSense Intelligent technologies for superior indoor pollutant class filtration.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009516





Global Air Purifier Market: COVID-19 Overview

As consumers were exploring ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, there was a massive demand for air purifiers from universities, hospitals, and government agencies. Home appliances such as air purifiers, cleaning appliances, kitchen appliances, and water filtration devices gained immense popularity amid the pandemic as a result of growing consciousness regarding healthy living. With changing lifestyle preferences, rising health concerns, increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of air purifiers, and deteriorating indoor air quality, the demand for air purifiers is expected to continue to grow significantly during the forecast period.

With rapid industrialization, the increasing smog and air pollution cases, especially in countries such as India and China, are expected to boost the air purifier market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding health hazards and diseases caused due to exposure to harmful particulates at workplaces or homes is anticipated to impact the air purifier market growth positively. Government bodies and other regional stakeholders are also increasingly focusing on addressing household air pollution. These factors collectively boost the Asia Pacific air purifier market.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00009516





Global Air Purifier Market – Regional Scope:

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Stringent environmental protection laws, growing industrialization, and awareness of controlling pollution are the important factors projected to influence the air purifier market growth in the region. A surge in the installation of comprehensive ambient air quality monitoring systems, organizing air quality management programs to create awareness, and implementation of regulatory actions are among the other factors accelerating the air purifier market growth. The US tops the worst air pollution index in the region due to the presence of innumerable industries and increased traffic population. Further, the prevalence of airborne diseases, coupled with the increasing air pollution levels, is anticipated to influence the air purifier market growth in the coming years.

A rise in air pollution in urban areas, toxic emissions from industries, and growing automobile fleet are propelling adoption rate of air pollution control equipment, including air purifiers, to mitigate the detrimental effects of toxic vehicular emissions in Europe. Significant increase in construction activities and rising awareness toward degrading indoor air quality due to synthetic building materials are further adding impetus to the European air purifier market growth.





Buy Premium Copy of Air Purifier Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009516









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Air Purification Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Activated Carbon Filtration, HEPA, Ionizer Purifiers, UVGI, and Others) and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial)

Robotic Air Purifier Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (HEPA, Active Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Others); End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

Wearable Air Purifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Neckhung, Mask); Technology (High-Efficiency particulate Air (HEPA), Air ionizer); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Air Filtration Media Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential); Application (HVAC, Air purifier, Face mask, APC, Industrial manufacturing, Transportation, Others); Media (Spunbond, Needlefelt, Wet laid, Melt blown, Others); Rating (MERV, HEPA, ULPA, Others) and Geography

Air Quality Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Fixed and Portable); Location (Indoor Air Quality Sensors and Outdoor Air Quality Sensors); and End User (Government Agencies and Academic Institutes, Commercial and Residential Users, Petrochemical Industry, Power Generation Plants, Pharmaceutical Industry, Smart City Authorities, and Others)

Air Fresheners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gels Air Fresheners, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Air Barrier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Coating and Membrane), Type (Vapor Permeable and Vapor Impermeable), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

Industrial Air Purifiers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Molecular, Particulate); Portability (Portable, Non-Portable); End-user (Food and Beverage, Metal Processing, Construction, Agriculture, Others) and Geography

Hospital Air Purifiers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Photo Plasma, Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Thermodynamic Sterilization (TSS), Polarized-Media Electronic, Activated Carbon, Ionizer Purifiers, Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO), Titanium Dioxide, Ozone Generators, Others); Type (Dust Collectors, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Others)

Automotive Air Purifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Hepa, Activated Carbon, Photocatalytic, Iconic Filters); Type (Purifier, Ionizer, Hybrid); Vehicle Class (Class A/B, Class C, Class D, Class E, Class F, SUVs) and Geography

Smart Air Purifier Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (HEPA, Plasma Wave, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, and Others); and Application (Commercial and Residential)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: