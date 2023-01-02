Welltower Shareholder Investigation: Submit Your Losses to Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Welltower Inc. ("Welltower" or "the Company") (NYSE: WELL), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On Dec. 7, 2022, Hindenburg Research, a short seller, published a report stating, among other things, that the Company transferred the management of underperforming facilities to Integra Health. The report further claims, “Despite the high praise from Welltower’s management and claims of being well-experienced in skilled nursing, Integra seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day. Integra’s CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months.”

Following this news, Welltower’s stock declined in value.

