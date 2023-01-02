The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 800 million by 2027 from USD 355 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.6%

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique, Product, Application, End User, Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993627/?utm_source=GNW

These biomarkers assist in developing immunotherapies by offering a greater understanding of the tumor. On the other hand, lack of clarity around outcomes of transcriptomic research, coupled with the high equipment cost, has led to the lower adoption of transcriptomic technologies, thereby limiting the growth of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.



By application, the translational research accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to increasing research grants and funding by government and non-government organizations.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing R&D spending in Asian countries is one of the major factors driving growth. In addition, Asian economies have modified regulations, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization, attracting many domestic industrialists and global market leaders to establish their businesses in this region.



North America: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

North America accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing research funding for the development of new regenerative medicine, and technological advancements and launch of cell therapies to treat different cancers are the major factors driving the market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 60% and Demand Side 40%

• By Designation: Executives - 40%, Research Scientists- 30%, and Managers - 30%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -18%, Latin America -3%, Middle East and Africa – 3%



Major Players

• NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US)

• 10X Genomics (US)

• Illumina (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

• Standard BioTools Inc. (US)

• Genomic Vision SA (France)

• Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Natera, Inc. (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Seven Bridges Genomics (US)

• S2 Genomics, Inc. (US)

• Cantata Bio (US)

• Vizgen Corporation (US)

• BioSpyder Technologies Inc. (US)

• Optical Biosystems Inc. (US)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• Ultivue Inc. (US)

• Lunaphore Technologies SA (Switzerland)

• Rebus Biosystems LLC (US)

• Resolve Biosciences (Germany)

• Singular Genomics, Inc. (US)

• Veracyte (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the spatial genomics & trancriptomics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product, technology, applications, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall spatial genomics & transcriptomics market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________