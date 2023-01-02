The global focused ion beam market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Focused Ion Beam Market by Ion Source, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826803/?utm_source=GNW





In 2022, Ga+ liquid metal segment captured largest share of overall focused ion beam market

In 2022, the Ga+ liquid metal segment captured the largest share of the overall market.The growth of this segment can be attributed to several advantages offered by them and a majority of manufacturers deploying Ga+ liquid metal ion sources in their FIB systems.



Several applications, such as ion implanters, ion projection lithography, and particle accelerator injectors, use plasma ion source-based FIB systems.



In 2022, failure analysis segment captured the largest share of the focused ion beam market

In 2022, the failure analysis segment captured the largest share of the focused ion beam market based on application.The growth can be attributed to the increased demand for FIB systems in the electronics & semiconductor vertical for failure analysis applications.



Product or device failures generally occur during the starting and ending phases of manufacturing.These failures are usually caused by improper handling, mounting, packaging, and storing of devices or components, as well as due to their exposure to radiation.



It is necessary to understand the reasons behind the failure and degraded performance of any component or device. Thus, failure analysis is essential as it detects failures in devices or components and their root cause.



In 2022, electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for largest share of focused ion beam market

In 2022, the electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market.A similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.



The growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by manufacturers of FIB systems used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical. For instance, in 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Helios 5 EXL Wafer DualBeam designed to meet increasing sample volumes and analysis needs of semiconductor manufacturers as they scale operations.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the focused ion beam marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 10%



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US); ZEISS International (Germany); Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan); JEOL Ltd. (Japan); TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s. (Czech Republic); Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg); A&D Company, Limited (Japan); Veeco Instruments Inc. (US); Raith GmbH (Germany); and FOCUS GmbH (Germany); are some of the key players in the focused ion beam market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the focused ion beam market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



