The automation testing market is projected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2022 to USD 52.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.4%

There is an ever-increasing need for faster and efficient software deployment to meet the requirements of the increasing customer base across the globe, which is increasing the demand for automation testing.

• By vertical, BFSI to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The BFSI industry’s digital transformation initiatives are mostly concentrated on enhancing the customer experience, which can be further supported by automating QA and testing.To maximise the automation of QA and test processes, several firms are testing analytics, AI, and ML.



Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to be driven by the desire to automate repetitive operations and give control to end users. The demand for automation testing was fueled by the recent trends of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AL, and ML, and their usage in software testing.



Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the automation testing market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by the existence of a large population, developing infrastructure and technology.Major economies in Asia Pacific, including those in Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, have excellent potential for automated testing suppliers to expand.



The government is putting forth efforts to hasten the adoption of emerging technologies like AI, ML, automation, IoT, mobile and online applications, cloud-based services, and other technologies. The adoption of remote work practises by businesses has led to an increase in the need for cloud-based solutions and IoT devices, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the region’s automation testing market.



The report includes the study of key players offering automation testing services.



