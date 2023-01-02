Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Eiger securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eigr.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated Eiger’s clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (2) Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EUA; (3) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda’s regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eigr or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Eiger, you have until January 3, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

