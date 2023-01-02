Fnac Darty: December 2022 - Half-yearly report Quotations liquidity mandate

English French

Ivry, January 2nd 2023

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Natixis ODDO BHF signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December, 31st 2022:

142,697 shares

2,989,791.17€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

97,750 shares

360,967.54€

