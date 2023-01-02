VGP Completes Latest Development at Flagship Nijmegen Logistics Park

English Dutch

Two development sites remaining at the park

Most recent development at VGP Park Nijmegen of circa 62,000 m² gross lettable area (GLA) completed

Total GLA at VGP Park Nijmegen of circa 207,000 m 2 fully in use

Photovoltaic system of 17.6 MWp

Additional land pipeline of 28 ha

2 January 2023, 18:00 CET, Antwerp, Belgium/‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands: VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is pleased to announce that it has completed its most recent development of VGP Park Nijmegen, and officially handed it over to its client. This project has circa 62,000 m² gross lettable area, of which circa 59,000 m2 of warehouse space and circa 3,000 m² of space for offices and a mezzanine. The total GLA of VGP Park Nijmegen is around 207,000 m2. Next to this, VGP has an additional land pipeline at the park of 28 ha for new developments.

VGP Park Nijmegen, located on Park 15 in Oosterhout (Gld.) is a strategically situated location between the cities of Arnhem and Nijmegen, directly on the A15 motorway and close to the German border. Other major motorways, such as the A73 and A50, are nearby and transport by rail or over the river Waal is also possible due to proximity of BCTN Nijmegen terminal. VGP Park Nijmegen, named after the nearest large city for international recognition, is part of the development known as Bedrijvenpark Park 15 Logistics.

The park is built to the latest sustainability standards. It accommodates a rooftop photovoltaic system with a capacity of 17.6 MWp. In addition, the location benefits from a water retention reservoir and other sustainability and biodiversity features in line with BREEAM quality certification.

Geerd van Helden, Commercial Director of VGP Benelux said: “Handing over this latest realization in our second successful development at VGP Park Nijmegen, made us reach a new milestone in the Netherlands. This multi-tenant premises, let to three different tenants, confirms the high occupier demand within different sectors, as well as the proven importance of the city-region Arnhem-Nijmegen as a logistics location to occupiers”.

After launching VGP in the Benelux in 2018 with the first land acquisition for the Netherlands, VGP has already developed and delivered over 249,000 m2 GLA of warehouses and offices at their VGP Park Nijmegen (Oosterhout Gld.) and VGP Park Roosendaal. With another fully permitted development of circa 19,500 m2 GLA at VGP Park Nijmegen, a pre-let development of circa 9,250 m² GLA at VGP Park Roosendaal, as well as the upcoming XXL-developments at VGP Park Moerdijk, VGP is building tomorrow today.

VGP was advised by JLL for the lease agreement, and Willy Naessens Netherlands has constructed the project as general contractor.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/

