DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline as 110+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is speedily becoming the most common cause of chronic liver disease, liver cirrhosis, hepatic decompensation, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and liver transplantation (LT) in the world. Indeed, the global prevalence rate is estimated at around 25.2% of the general population, especially in the Western world, with the lowest rate in Africa.Huge R&D investments, government initiatives, and initiatives taken by the World Health Organization are expected to be the major drivers of the market. To increase physical activities globally, WHO launched the “Global action plan on physical activity 2018–2030: more active people for a healthier world” to provide effective and feasible policy actions.

DelveInsight’s 'Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline nonalcoholic fatty liver disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s nonalcoholic fatty liver disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 110+ active players working to develop 160+ pipeline therapies for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment. Key nonalcoholic fatty liver disease companies such as BeiGene, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Madrigal Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Sagimet Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Afimmune, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Can Fite Biopharma, MediciNova, Metacrine, Inc., Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno.N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new drugs for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising nonalcoholic fatty liver disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include ZSP1603, SCO-267, PXS-5382, PXS-5338, Tolimidone, TT-01025, CER-209, DUR-928, EC-18, ID11903, XW003, CB4211, BLD 0409, NPM-159, TB-019, ABP-6016, Nitazoxanide, TERN-301, Research Programme: NASH, MGAT2 Inhibitors, HSD17B13 targeted therapy, Research Programme: NASH, Resmetirom, Oltipraz, Obeticholic Acid, MSDC-0602K, Tirzepatide, TERN-501/TERN-101, TERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452 (tropifexor + licogliflozin), Epeleuton, PXL065, ALS-L1023, ORMD-0801, MET642, and others.

and others. In September 2022, Inventiva and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor, if approved, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

In May 2022, Hepion Pharmaceuticals entered into a clinical collaboration with HepQuant, a Denver-based, privately held company with novel, proprietary investigational technology for evaluating liver function and health in patients with chronic liver diseases. Hepion will incorporate the HepQuant ‘’SHUNT’’ test into a dedicated Phase IIb clinical trial in presumed NASH F3 subjects, initiating in Q3 of this year.

In January 2022, LISCure Biosciences entered into a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic for new drug development for rare liver diseases.

The nonalcoholic fatty liver disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage nonalcoholic fatty liver disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease clinical trial landscape.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Overview

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a general term that refers to a variety of conditions that are characterized by the presence of hepatic steatosis on imaging or histology (macro-vesicular steatosis) and the absence of secondary causes of hepatic steatosis like significant alcohol consumption, long-term use of medications that can cause hepatic steatosis or hereditary disorders About 20 to 30 percent of people in western nations has NAFLD. NAFLD is regarded as the metabolic syndrome's hepatic manifestation. NAFLD is prevalent in 50–70% of patients with diabetes.

NAFLD progresses through multiple stages, including simple steatosis, steatohepatitis, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular cancer. Most NAFLD patients have no NAFLD symptoms; however, a small percentage may feel lethargy, right upper quadrant pain, hepatomegaly, acanthosis nigricans, and lipomatosis. Many cirrhotic people eventually develop end-stage liver disease.





A snapshot of the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Lanifibranor Inventiva Pharma Phase III Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist Oral Belapectin Galectin Therapeutics Phase II/III Galectin 3 inhibitors Intravenous ZED 1227 Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH Phase II Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors Oral TVB-2640 Sagimet Biosciences Phase II Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors Oral ALS-L1023 AngioLab Phase II Angiogenesis inhibitors; Matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Oral MN-001 MediciNova Phase II 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors; Leukotriene D4 receptor antagonists; Leukotriene receptor antagonists; Phospholipase C inhibitors; Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists; Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors; Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The nonalcoholic fatty liver disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist, Galectin 3 inhibitors, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors, Leukotriene D4 receptor antagonists, Leukotriene receptor antagonists, Phospholipase C inhibitors, Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists, Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist, Galectin 3 inhibitors, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors, Leukotriene D4 receptor antagonists, Leukotriene receptor antagonists, Phospholipase C inhibitors, Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists, Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Key Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Companies : BeiGene, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Sagimet Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Afimmune, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Can Fite Biopharma, MediciNova, Metacrine, Inc., Lipocine, Inc., Novartis, CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno.N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, and others

: BeiGene, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Sagimet Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Afimmune, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Can Fite Biopharma, MediciNova, Metacrine, Inc., Lipocine, Inc., Novartis, CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno.N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, and others Key Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Therapies: ZSP1603, SCO-267, PXS-5382, PXS-5338, Tolimidone, TT-01025, CER-209, DUR-928, EC-18, ID11903, XW003, CB4211, BLD 0409, NPM-159, TB-019, ABP-6016, Nitazoxanide, TERN-301, Research Programme: NASH, MGAT2 Inhibitors, HSD17B13 targeted therapy, Research Programme: NASH, Resmetirom, Oltipraz, Obeticholic Acid, MSDC-0602K, Tirzepatide, TERN-501/TERN-101, TERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452 (tropifexor + licogliflozin), Epeleuton, PXL065, and others

Table of Contents

1. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

