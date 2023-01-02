ResMed Announces Participation in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About ResMed

