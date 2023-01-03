AS TALLINK GRUPP statistics for December and the fourth quarter of 2022

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In December 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 463,300 passengers, which is a 29.1% increase compared to December 2021. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.1% to 29,591 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 6.4% to 60,638 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,296,047 passengers, which is a 15.4% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 96,052 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.6% to 175,539 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2022 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

 December 2022December 2021ChangeQ4 2022Q4 2021Change
Passengers463,300358,98929.1%1,296,0471,122,89215.4%
Finland - Sweden141,715120,80217.3%432,521430,9430.4%
Estonia - Finland272,021195,16539.4%731,650577,65326.7%
Estonia - Sweden49,56443,02215.2%131,876114,29615.4%
       
Cargo Units29,59131,862-7.1%96,052101,486-5.4%
Finland - Sweden3,0716,317-51.4%11,38819,726-42.3%
Estonia - Finland22,70221,1847.2%72,92066,7289.3%
Estonia - Sweden3,8184,361-12.5%11,74415,032-21.9%
       
Passenger Vehicles60,63857,0016.4%175,539171,0372.6%
Finland - Sweden5,2396,674-21.5%14,30018,879-24.3%
Estonia - Finland53,11247,59111.6%155,589144,7787.5%
Estonia - Sweden2,2872,736-16.4%5,6507,380-23.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turu-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The cargo ship Sailor underwent maintenance works until 28 October 2022.

