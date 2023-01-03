AS TALLINK GRUPP statistics for December and the fourth quarter of 2022

In December 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 463,300 passengers, which is a 29.1% increase compared to December 2021. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.1% to 29,591 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 6.4% to 60,638 units compared to the same period a year ago.
In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,296,047 passengers, which is a 15.4% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 96,052 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.6% to 175,539 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2022 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:
|December 2022
|December 2021
|Change
|Q4 2022
|Q4 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|463,300
|358,989
|29.1%
|1,296,047
|1,122,892
|15.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|141,715
|120,802
|17.3%
|432,521
|430,943
|0.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|272,021
|195,165
|39.4%
|731,650
|577,653
|26.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|49,564
|43,022
|15.2%
|131,876
|114,296
|15.4%
|Cargo Units
|29,591
|31,862
|-7.1%
|96,052
|101,486
|-5.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,071
|6,317
|-51.4%
|11,388
|19,726
|-42.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|22,702
|21,184
|7.2%
|72,920
|66,728
|9.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,818
|4,361
|-12.5%
|11,744
|15,032
|-21.9%
|Passenger Vehicles
|60,638
|57,001
|6.4%
|175,539
|171,037
|2.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|5,239
|6,674
|-21.5%
|14,300
|18,879
|-24.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|53,112
|47,591
|11.6%
|155,589
|144,778
|7.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,287
|2,736
|-16.4%
|5,650
|7,380
|-23.4%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turu-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The cargo ship Sailor underwent maintenance works until 28 October 2022.
