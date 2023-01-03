AS TALLINK GRUPP statistics for December and the fourth quarter of 2022

English Estonian

In December 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 463,300 passengers, which is a 29.1% increase compared to December 2021. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.1% to 29,591 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 6.4% to 60,638 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,296,047 passengers, which is a 15.4% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 5.4% to 96,052 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.6% to 175,539 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2022 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

December 2022 December 2021 Change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change Passengers 463,300 358,989 29.1% 1,296,047 1,122,892 15.4% Finland - Sweden 141,715 120,802 17.3% 432,521 430,943 0.4% Estonia - Finland 272,021 195,165 39.4% 731,650 577,653 26.7% Estonia - Sweden 49,564 43,022 15.2% 131,876 114,296 15.4% Cargo Units 29,591 31,862 -7.1% 96,052 101,486 -5.4% Finland - Sweden 3,071 6,317 -51.4% 11,388 19,726 -42.3% Estonia - Finland 22,702 21,184 7.2% 72,920 66,728 9.3% Estonia - Sweden 3,818 4,361 -12.5% 11,744 15,032 -21.9% Passenger Vehicles 60,638 57,001 6.4% 175,539 171,037 2.6% Finland - Sweden 5,239 6,674 -21.5% 14,300 18,879 -24.3% Estonia - Finland 53,112 47,591 11.6% 155,589 144,778 7.5% Estonia - Sweden 2,287 2,736 -16.4% 5,650 7,380 -23.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turu-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The cargo ship Sailor underwent maintenance works until 28 October 2022.

