Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 27.12.2022 134 000 73.01 9 783 166 28.12.2022 134 000 73.26 9 816 545 29.12.2022 135 000 73.16 9 876 087 30.12.2022 135 000 73.47 9 918 126 02.01.2022 134 000 73.53 9 852 417 Previous transactions 9 603 000 Total transaction under the program 10 275 000 67,20 690 447 244

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 26 727 403 shares, corresponding to 1.29% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

