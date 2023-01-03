Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
27.12.2022134 00073.019 783 166
28.12.2022134 00073.269 816 545
29.12.2022135 00073.169 876 087
30.12.2022135 00073.479 918 126
02.01.2022134 00073.539 852 417
Previous transactions 9 603 000  
    
Total transaction under the program10 275 00067,20690 447 244

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 26 727 403 shares, corresponding to 1.29% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


