Minovia Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WOBURN, Mass. and HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minovia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage global biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Time: 9:45 AM PST

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Biotech Showcase is an investor conference featuring insights from top investors and biopharma executives.

Interested parties can register to attend the event here:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

Additionally, CEO Natalie Yivgi-Ohana and CBO Shai Melcer will be in San Francisco from January 8-12, 2023, during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference and will be available for meetings with investors.

Individuals interested in meeting with CEO Natalie Yivgi-Ohana and CBO Shai Melcer can contact shai.melcer@minoviatx.com

About Minovia

Minovia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage global biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of novel approaches to treating diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. Minovia’s Mitochondrial Augmentation Technology (MAT) platform is designed to extend and enhance human lives by restoring mitochondrial function using autologous stem cells enriched with healthy, functional mitochondria. This unique approach capitalizes on the natural ability of mitochondria to transfer between cells. The company’s initial clinical focus is on primary mitochondrial diseases, such as Pearson syndrome, a fatal pediatric disease, and hematological disorders that include mitochondrial dysfunction.

Findings on safety and efficacy of MAT, both pre-clinical and clinical, may be found in these publications:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41536-021-00167-7

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.abo3724

Minovia was founded by leading researchers in mitochondrial biology and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, with operations in Massachusetts.

For more information, visit http://minoviatx.com/ .

Contact Information

Shai Melcer, CBO

3 HaSadna st., Tirat Carmel

Israel

Shai.melcer@minoviatx.com

+972-747033354