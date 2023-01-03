Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents preclinical data showing effect of golexanolone in a Parkinson’s disease model

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – January 3, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has presented promising preclinical data of the company´s most advanced drug candidate golexanolone in a widely used model of Parkinson’s disease. The results indicate that golexanolone could improve several symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and further increase the understanding of the drug candidate’s potential role in treating this progressive and debilitating central nervous system disease.



Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms caused by liver disease. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is currently being evaluated in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). The results from a recently completed study show that golexanolone reverses fatigue, anxiety, depression, and some cognitive and motor alterations in a preclinical model of Parkinson’s disease. This opens new possibilities to expand the development of golexanolone into Parkinson’s disease and other diseases in the central nervous system that shares similar underlying pathological mechanisms.

"These intriguing preclinical results from Umecrine Cognition suggest that golexanolone treatment could improve both motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease. We now look forward to supporting our portfolio company in defining appropriate measures to make the most out of these new findings,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 70 percent.

