Worldwide Avocado Industry to 2027: Featuring Del Rey Avocado, AvoHealth, Westfalia Fruit and Camposol Among Others

The "Global Avocado Market, By Type, By Form, By Nature, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027"

The global avocado market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Avocados are rich in phytochemicals, antioxidants, and vital vitamins such as Vit A, B, C, E, and K.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising health-conscious population and increasing awareness towards the health benefits of consuming avocados. Avocados provide several health advantages such as better digestion, better vision, and protection against heat-related illnesses.

Avocado is the most nutrient-dense fruit available, and it is a superfood rich in omega and contains other multi-nutrient qualities. Besides, the introduction of avocado-based food items in the market, for example, dips in fast food retailing joints and expanding retail food business are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Avocados are also used as a key ingredient in many skincare and haircare products, which is adding to their demand globally.



The global avocado market is segmented into type, form, nature, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Avocado cultivation cannot withstand harsh climatic conditions, which is the major reason that the United States is one of the main avocado markets due to tropical weather in the country.

Companies Mentioned

Calavo Growers Inc.

Costa Group Holdings Ltd.

Henry Avocado Corporation

West Pak Avocado, Inc.

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.

AvoHealth Limited

Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.

Camposol S.A.

Avehass S.A.

Del Monte Fresh Produce Co.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global avocado market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global avocado market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global avocado market based on type, form, nature, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global avocado market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global avocado market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global avocado market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global avocado market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global avocado market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global avocado market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Avocado Market, By Product:

Hass

Bacon

Reed

Fuerte

Pinkerton

Others

Brogdon

Zutano

Global Avocado Market, By Form:

Raw

Processed

Global Avocado Market, By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Global Avocado Market, By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Global Avocado Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Online

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Others

Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

Global Avocado Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

