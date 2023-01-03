Worldwide Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Industry to 2030 - Featuring AstraZeneca, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Enzo Biochem and GENFIT Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, by Drug, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the advanced form of non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a chronic disease marked by excessive fat accumulation in the liver. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in which a person have hepatitis and inflammation of the liver, which can cause liver damage.

NASH can lead to complications, such as cirrhosis and liver cancer. Patients with NASH have high chance of mortality due to liver-related causes such as liver failure. Lifestyle modification, including change in diet and exercise, is the basic therapy recommended for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

However, in some cases lifestyle modification is difficult to achieve and to sustain, and therefore requires other treatments including medicine. Currently available drugs for the treatment of NAFLD were historically being given for other indications. For instance, Orlistat, a gut lipase inhibitor, is indicated for decrease in the dietary fats absorption.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2017 study, Orlistat has been approved for treatment of obesity and is available over the counter in the U.S. for weight loss. Orlistat-mediated weight loss is related with reduction in hepatic steatosis.



Market Dynamics



Obesity, high blood pressure and cholesterol level, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome are the major causes of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis onset. Increasing prevalence of these conditions worldwide is expected to drive the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

According to the International Diabetes Federation 2017 data, approximately 425 million people were suffering from diabetes in the world and 82 million cases were in the South East Asia region which is expected to reach 151 million by 2045.

Moreover, in December 2021, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the U.S., the frequency of insulin resistance was observed to be 3% in the general population; a several-fold increase occurs in individuals with glucose intolerance. Worldwide, the prevalence of insulin resistance ranges from 15.5 to 46.5%, among adults.

However, diagnosis of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis can be difficult to capture in an early stage and can take years before patients show any sort of symptoms which is a major factor hampering the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include AstraZeneca Plc., Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Enzo Biochem, Inc., GENFIT SA, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Science, Immuron Ltd., Intercepts Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Raptor Pharmaceutical Corporation, and Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market

Company Profiles:

AstraZeneca Plc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

GENFIT SA

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Gilead Science

Immuron Ltd.

Intercepts Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corporation

Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, By Drug:

Cenicriviroc

Elafibranor

Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid)

Selonsertib

Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5797.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103994.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.5% Regions Covered Global

