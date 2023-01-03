The Worldwide Urological Endoscope Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urological Endoscope Market Report with COVID Impact - Global - 2022- 2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urological endoscope market was valued at nearly $982 million in 2021. This is projected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 16.6% to reach nearly $2.9 billion.

The full report suite on the global market for urological endoscopes includes single-use, rigid and flexible reusable cystoscopes, single-use, semi-rigid and flexible reusable ureteroscopes, rigid resectoscopes and rigid nephroscopes. Reusable flexible cystoscope and reusable flexible ureteroscope each is further divided into fiber optic and video segments.

For context in this report, rigid and semi-rigid endoscope is implicitly referencing as a reusable endoscope. Single-use endoscope is only covered in its dedicated segment. This report analyzed sales of new endoscopes only, the refurbished scopes and services were not included in the analysis.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Procedure Numbers, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

10 Year Scope

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

GLOBAL URINARY ENDOSCOPE MARKET TRENDS

Endoscopes are directly linked to the number of procedures performed which require the use of these instruments. In the context of this report suite, cystoscopes, ureteroscopes and nephroscopes are employed in stone management procedures, while resectoscopes are used in BPH treatment. Coupled with the ongoing adoption of single-use scope, growth in the endoscope procedures will be sustained by the demand for related endoscopic procedures.

GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

Overall, within the global urological devices market there are three dominant competitors: Olympus, Karl Storz, and Boston Scientific. In 2021, the leading competitor in the urological endoscope market was Olympus.

The company offers all types of urological endoscopes across segments covered in this report except for the nephroscope market. Olympus's most notable devices are its flexible endoscopes. The company excels at providing some of the most high-tech imaging devices, ranging from flexible fiber and video endoscopes to digital flexible endoscopes.

GLOBAL URINARY ENDOSCOPE MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Global Cytoscope Market

Single-Use Cystoscope Market, Rigid Cystoscope Market, and Reusable Flexible Cystoscope Market

Global Ureteroscope Market

Single-Use Ureteroscope Market, Semi-Rigid Ureteroscope Market, and Reusable Flexible Ureteroscope Market

Global Resectoscope Market

Global Nephroscope Market

GLOBAL RESEARCH SCOPE

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2021

Forecast: 2022-2028

Historical Data: 2018-2021

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

