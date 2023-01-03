Investeringsforeningen Investin - ophævelse af suspension af alle afdelinger

I fortsættelse af tidligere meddelelser d. 2. januar 2023 skal det herved oplyses, at nedenstående fonde er genoptaget til handel, hvorfor Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S har anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om, at suspension ophæves.
|ISIN Cur
|Afdeling
|Orderbook Code Cur
|DK0060696656
|Investin Advice Capital Globale
|INIACG
|DK0060575942
|Investin Aktiv Balance
|INIAB
|DK0060518983
|Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2030-40
|INIOLC
|DK0060946192
|Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2040-50
|INIOL2040-50
|DK0060674844
|Investin Optimal Active and Index - KL
|INIOAI
|DK0060518710
|Investin Optimal Stabil
|INIOPS
|DK0060254712
|Investin Optimal VerdensIndex Moderat
|INIOVM
|DK0061112034
|Investin Othania Etisk Formuevækst KL
|INIOEFKL
|DK0061272077
|Investin ANNOX Quant Glob Equity ESG KL
|INIAQG
|DK0061294634
|Investin Sustainable World
|INISWO
Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit.dk eller JNA@nykredit.dk
Med venlig hilsen
Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S
Tage Fabrin-Brasted