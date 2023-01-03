Investeringsforeningen Investin - ophævelse af suspension af alle afdelinger

Copenhaven, DENMARK

I fortsættelse af tidligere meddelelser d. 2. januar 2023 skal det herved oplyses, at nedenstående fonde er genoptaget til handel, hvorfor Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S har anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om, at suspension ophæves.

ISIN CurAfdelingOrderbook Code Cur
DK0060696656Investin Advice Capital GlobaleINIACG
DK0060575942Investin Aktiv BalanceINIAB
DK0060518983Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2030-40INIOLC
DK0060946192Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2040-50INIOL2040-50
DK0060674844Investin Optimal Active and Index - KLINIOAI
DK0060518710Investin Optimal StabilINIOPS
DK0060254712Investin Optimal VerdensIndex ModeratINIOVM
DK0061112034Investin Othania Etisk Formuevækst KLINIOEFKL
DK0061272077Investin ANNOX Quant Glob Equity ESG KLINIAQG
DK0061294634Investin Sustainable WorldINISWO

Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit.dk eller JNA@nykredit.dk

