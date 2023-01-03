Investeringsforeningen Investin - ophævelse af suspension af alle afdelinger

I fortsættelse af tidligere meddelelser d. 2. januar 2023 skal det herved oplyses, at nedenstående fonde er genoptaget til handel, hvorfor Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S har anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om, at suspension ophæves.

ISIN Cur Afdeling Orderbook Code Cur DK0060696656 Investin Advice Capital Globale INIACG DK0060575942 Investin Aktiv Balance INIAB DK0060518983 Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2030-40 INIOLC DK0060946192 Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2040-50 INIOL2040-50 DK0060674844 Investin Optimal Active and Index - KL INIOAI DK0060518710 Investin Optimal Stabil INIOPS DK0060254712 Investin Optimal VerdensIndex Moderat INIOVM DK0061112034 Investin Othania Etisk Formuevækst KL INIOEFKL DK0061272077 Investin ANNOX Quant Glob Equity ESG KL INIAQG DK0061294634 Investin Sustainable World INISWO

Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit.dk eller JNA@nykredit.dk

