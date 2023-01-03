Insights on the Connected Motorcycle Global Market to 2027 - Rising Emphasis on Driver Safety and the Increasing Demand for a Comfortable and Safe Riding Experience Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Motorcycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected motorcycle market size reached US$ 62.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 523.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.4% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021 Million62.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027 Million523.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.4% Regions Covered Global

A connected motorcycle is an intelligent mobility solution that connects riders to the telematics control unit (TCU) through a cellular connection. It has a highly advanced system that alerts the rider about traffic conditions, potholes, road curves, oil level, tire pressure, and battery life.

It also enables remote monitoring by tracking stolen vehicles, collecting data for performance analytics, and offering operational information, roadside assistance, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. At present, a considerable rise in the number of road accidents is escalating the demand for connected motorcycles worldwide to enhance driver safety.



The growing emphasis on driver safety and the increasing demand for a comfortable and safe riding experience are among the leading factors influencing the adoption of connected motorcycles for advanced assistance features. Moreover, road safety authorities worldwide are undertaking several initiatives to minimize fatal road accidents.

This, along with the increasing reliance on smartphones and the rising deployment of 5G networks, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, app developers are creating two-wheeler-specific applications that provide motorcycle status, tamper alerts, and vehicle location.

They also include automatic collision notification, remote diagnostics, and maintenance reminders. Apart from this, the leading players are integrating smart sensors, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to measure health and deliver real-time warnings to riders. They are also focusing on improving the safety, reliability, efficiency, and convenience of vehicle connectivity systems.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Continental AG, DXC Technology Company, Facomsa, IAV, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Starcom Systems Ltd and TE Connectivity.



