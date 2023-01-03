$10 Billion Worldwide Probiotic Dietary Supplement Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include BioGaia, Custom Probiotics, Dietary Pro Labs and Koninklijke DSM

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global probiotic dietary supplement market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Probiotic dietary supplements are natural and herbal nutritional compounds consisting of live microbial ingredients. They consist of a combination of live bacteria and yeast to improve the functioning of the gut, intestines and digestive system.

These supplements are a rich source of good bacteria and yeast, such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Saccharomyces Boulardii, that aid in reinforcing the immune system and controlling inflammation in the body. The supplements are commonly available in the form of powder stick packs, capsules, tablets and probiotic drops and are usually used in food and nutritional supplements, infant formulas and animal feed.



Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Trends:



Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal ailments, such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and diarrhea, across the globe is one of the factors driving the market growth. Probiotic dietary supplements are highly beneficial in improving nutrient absorption and preventing the onset of various medical ailments, such as cancer, tooth decay and neurological disorders.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of regular consumption of health supplements to prevent illnesses is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has positively impacted the demand for probiotic dietary supplements to improve the immunity and prevent respiratory infections.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of extended-release and sugar-, dairy- and allergen-free formulations, are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to identify the novel strains of probiotics, along with the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to digestive ailments, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BioGaia, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Custom Probiotics Inc., Dietary Pro Labs, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.), Probi USA Inc. (Symrise AG), ProbioFerm, Protexin (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.



