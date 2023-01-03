Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Cloud Services Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



As more corporate operations go online, businesses must upgrade their networks to provide bandwidth and new capabilities. In addition to managing standard IT applications, networks are increasingly required to offer a variety of commercial services, such as video conferencing and telephony, which require additional network capacity. The introduction of new services to shared network infrastructure also requires the addition of IP virtualization features, multicasting protocols, and autoconfiguration protocols for new endpoint devices.



The costs of fines, compliances, repairs to hardware and software, and third-party increasing the network's overall productivity are also crucial. The firms that provide network equipment are working to provide a completely redundant network from beginning to end, but this is frequently not practicable. This could result from architectural restrictions, a lack of physical redundancy, or budgetary constraints that prevent a fully redundant strategy.



Network issues, server outages, service outages, and application breakdowns can substantially jeopardize a company's ability to continue operating and result in losses of thousands of dollars in revenue and productivity. Therefore, by resolving errors before they become a problem, one can improve service and save money using network monitoring tools.



A larger market share for network monitoring tools is projected for the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. This is due to the region's rapid digitization and IT infrastructure development. China is the region's largest market, and SMEs are using network monitoring solutions at a rising rate to provide dependable, secure, and effective operational environments.



Network Monitoring Market Report Highlights

InfiniBand accounted for a major global revenue share. High bandwidth RAS features, including inter-tier communication, clustering, and processor communication, with huge storage areas.

In North America, the market is expected to grow significantly during the projected period. In the US, the market for cloud services is expected to gain traction as more organizations opt to use cloud services to save on the upfront cost of building new data centers.

There are several companies in the global market, including VIAVI Solutions, APCON, NetScout Systems, Gigamon, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Keysight Technologies, Garland Technology, Cisco, Broadcom, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., Zenoss, Network Critical, CALIENT, Netgear, LogicMonitor, Riverbed Technology, Accedian Networks, ManageEngine, LiveAction, Auvik Networks, Flowmon Networks, AppNeta, Zabbix Juniper Networks, Broadcom, Network Critical.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Demand for Cloud Services

High Use of the Internet

Restraints and Challenges

High Initial Investments and Compatibility Issues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the network monitoring market report based on offering, bandwidth, end-use, technology, and region:

Network Monitoring, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Equipment

Software

Services

Network Monitoring, Bandwidth Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

1&10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

Network Monitoring, Technology Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

InfiniBand

Network Monitoring, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Telecommunications Industry

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Others

Network Monitoring Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Network Monitoring Market Insights



5. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Offering



6. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Bandwidth



7. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Technology



8. Global Network Monitoring Market, by End-use



9. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



