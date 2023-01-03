Smart Hospitality Market Report 2022: Growth in Tourism and Increased Investments in Hotel Projects Drives Sector

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospitality Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering; By Deployment Mode; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart hospitality market size is expected to reach USD 110.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



By offering a more personalized travel experience, hoteliers can forge a lasting, and increase the chance that they will write a positive review. Creating a distinctive visitor experience increases revenue while enhancing brand reputation and customer loyalty. Through new smart hospitality solutions, hotels have access to data-driven insights and customer behavior to enhance the customer experience through better service to every guest.



Over the projection period, the growing adoption of various advanced technologies in the hospitality industry, using 5G, IoT, and A.I., is anticipated to create revenue-generating opportunities. For example, in April 2020, Huawei and intercontinental joined forces to construct first 5G-enabled smart hotel, giving guests an extraordinary experience by providing robust 5G network with connected terminals.



As a result, it is anticipated that adopting such cutting-edge technology would drive growth in the global market. These slashing smart hospitality solutions help hotels improve the quality of their services while improving the guest experience. As a result, there will likely be a greater need for smart hospitality solutions, which will fuel the expansion of the market.



Smart Hospitality Market Report Highlights

The guest-experience sub-segment by solution is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR. It is the guest experience that determines the quality of service provided by a hospitality business. A dissatisfactory experience signals that the hotel needs to make improvements.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow rapidly. Hotels and restaurants are implementing cloud-based technologies that may change with the market and business dynamics. The demand for a better guest experience, enhanced cost efficiency, and universal access to hoteliers from any remote area will boost the market.

In Asia-Pacific, the global market is expected to dominate due to its ability to handle outsourced solutions, and the market for smart hospitality is expected to experience significant growth. Furthermore, it is projected that the extensive construction of contact centers will further fuel the expansion of the smart hospitality sector in the area over the next few years.

major players operating in the global market are Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, IBM Corp., Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Winhotel Solution, Huawei Technologies, Samsung, Springer-Miller Systems, Control4, Wisuite, Qualsoft Systems, Hospitality Network, Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere, Chris Lewis Group, Xie Zhu, BuildingIQ, Stayntouch, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growth in Tourism and Increased Investments in Hotel Projects

Emerging Hotel Workplaces Concept

Restraints and Challenges

Data Security

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.67 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.7% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the smart hospitality market report based on offering, deployment, end use, and region:

Smart Hospitality, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Solution

Property Management System

Guest Experience Management System

Integrated Security Management

Facility Management Software

Network Management Software

Point Of Sale Software

Services

Smart Hospitality, Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Smart Hospitality, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hotel

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Smart Hospitality, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Winhotel Solution S.L. Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Samsung

Infor

Leviton

Sabre

Springer-Miller Systems

Control4

Global Business Solutions

Wisuite

Qualsoft Systems

Hospitality Network

Guestline

Cloudbeds

Frontdesk Anywhere

Chris Lewis Group

Xie Zhu (China)

BuildingIQ

Stayntouch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7r1uh

