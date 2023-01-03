Contactless Payment Global Market Report 2022: Widespread Adoption of Blockchain and 5G Technologies, Along With Significant Improvements in the Networking Infrastructure to Boost Sector

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contactless payment market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.48% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Global Contactless Payment Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid digitization of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the convenience offered by contactless payment tools and the rising demand for minimized queue time and faster checkouts at banks, are also driving the market growth. In line with this, the onset of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has also enhanced the demand for contactless payment solutions that require minimal physical interactions, is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of biometric-based contactless smart cards and novel RFID tags, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies are widely adopted by small merchants and service providers to conduct cashless transactions by using their smartphones. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of blockchain and 5G technologies, along with significant improvements in the networking infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion24.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contactless payment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, device, solution and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Infrared (IR)

Others

Breakup by Device:

Smartphones and Wearables

Point-of-Sale Terminals

Smart Cards

Breakup by Solution:

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-Sales

Payment Analytics

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global contactless payment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contactless payment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global contactless payment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Contactless Payment Market



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Device



8 Market Breakup by Solution



9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems (Global Payments Inc.)

IDEMIA (Advent International)

Ingenico Group (Worldline S.A.)

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Pax Technology

Setomatic Systems

Thales Group

Valitor

Verifone Systems Inc. (Francisco Partners)

Visa Inc.

